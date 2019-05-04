Prostitution sting in Springfield leads to seven arrests.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Seven men were arrested and each were charged with soliciting a prostitute on Friday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that members of the department's Strategic Impact Unit, under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, conducted the anti-john prostitution sting during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, May 3.
Four of the seven men that were arrested were residents of Agawam, Hampden, Springfield, and Westfield.
All seven are expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.
Further details regarding the investigation have not yet been made available.
This brings the total amount of men that have been arrested on prostitution charges this week to thirteen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.