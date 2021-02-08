CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After several bouts of arctic air and multiple rounds of snow on the way this week alone, our Winter Blast 2021 coverage continued, as concerns emerged about whether the frigid temperatures can cause actual damage to your car.
As temperatures plunge in parts of the midwest, New Englanders brace for a second round of snow this week.
A recent shift to more active weather has some viewers concerned about their car radiators. Western Mass News spoke with Eric Lubarsky, Owner of E&G Automotive in Chicopee, to get you answers on how to protect your vehicle against the elements.
"As long as the coolant is maintained, again changed at the manufacturer's intervals, long life about every five years and regular coolant is about every two years," Lubarsky said.
In general, Lubarsky recommended following the manufacturer's guidelines for regularly scheduled maintenance, which can get pretty specific when it comes to antifreeze.
When temperatures fall below the manufacturer's freeze threshold, antifreeze can freeze, and that expansion of a liquid to a solid then places stress on your radiator, which could spiral into leaks onto the transmission and your car potentially not starting altogether.
Thankfully, the temperature thresholds are far below what we normally see here in New England.
"As long as the coolant is adequate as far as freeze protection, it can get pretty cold, negative 35, negative 40 degrees," Lubarsky explained.
If you're unsure of your coolant’s rating, it’s possible to have it tested by your mechanic, and it’s something that should be checked during regularly scheduled maintenance.
"With an oil change most places, like we do, we check all that stuff every oil change so, it's typically checked every four to every six months or so," Lubarsky said.
In addition to coolant maintenance, Lubarsky shared the following tips:
- Always warm up your vehicle prior to driving.
- Keep your gas tank full, and be mindful that you’ll likely use more gas during the wintertime. Test or replace your car battery every four years.
- Check belts and hoses, rubber isn’t as flexible when it's cold, and especially when it comes to older belts, they run the risk of snapping when it’s colder.
- Coolant should also be checked during the summer months to ensure proper levels of protection year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.