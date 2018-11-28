SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the season of gift buying and gift giving and while most of us are preparing for the holidays, some are looking to put a damper on your online shopping and steal your packages.
Thousands of holiday shoppers emptied their pockets for the sales on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.
Now, all over western Massachusetts, folks are beginning to receive those items they purchased online.
Unfortunately, there could be some criminals creeping in your neighborhood hoping to steal your packages.
"It happens throughout the year, but obviously, during the holidays, more packages are being delivered, so it does happen every once in a while," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told Western Mass News if you're waiting for a delivery, you should keep your eyes open and be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior.
"If you see anyone suspiciously tailing a UPS driver or FedEx driver, take down the license plate and call the police immediately," Walsh added.
Some say that getting your packages delivered to work might be your safest bet, so if you have a neighbor that's home, they can keep an eye on your package before you get home.
We caught up with one local woman who was out mailing her holiday cards, who said she has a plan with her neighbor, which gives her peace of mind
"Yes, it's a big help. Definitely, they should tell them you are expecting something. I know we have an agreement if it's something...she's working or I'm retired...she tells me and I'm on the lookout," said Pauline Godin of Chicopee.
If you are expecting a package, it's good to spread awareness around your neighborhood, so your entire community is alert and on the look out during the holidays
