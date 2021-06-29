CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Who wouldn’t want to be outdoors on a sunny day? Well, on Tuesday, people played it safe and for good reason because park equipment and pavement are too hot for people and pets.
Western Mass News took the thermometer to Szot Park in Chicopee for a closer look at just how quickly the sun can heat things up. Before 11 a.m. and long before the hottest part of the day, the pavement by a walking path had already heated up to 119 degrees.
The metal bleachers by the basketball court registered at 106 degrees, but the actual blacktop near the hoops themselves set the record at 127 degrees.
However, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, even plastic playground material can pose a risk.
“This extreme heat is good for no one,” said Carmine Dicenso, executive director of the Dakin Humane Society.
It’s not good for kids and especially not pets. Dicenso told Western Mass News that the safest way to keep pets cool is leaving them indoors with fans specifically positioned at their height.
“Something that’s hitting you probably isn’t hitting your dog,” Dicenso added.
He said if your pet must go outside to use the bathroom, a quick trip out on grass is okay, but if pavement is your only option, “Spray it down with the hose or water and go on and off it very, very quickly, but really, the best bet is do not go anywhere near pavement or asphalt.”
We tested out the ground right in front of the humane society itself with it’s concrete, not asphalt. It registered at 122.7 degrees.
[Reporter: What can happen to a pets pads or skin if they come in to contact with 122 degree heat?]
“So this kind of temperature is going to burn skin, so you have to remember your dogs and cats, their feet do not have fur on them…the skin will come off, it’ll blister,” Dicenso noted.
Even in the shade, the temperature in the park and under the humane society’s awning was still around 90 degrees and it’s important to remember, for animals and humans, that shade doesn’t stay in the same place.
“The sun moves right, so in an area that’s in shade, maybe the sun just moved a few minutes ago, a half hour ago, and the temperature still in there.” Dicenso said.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends testing out playground equipment before you let your child play on it and they said it is important to do more than just a quick touch as some material can transfer heat more slowly than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.