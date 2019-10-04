SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first significant and widespread frost of the season is coming our way tonight, so for many of us, attention turns to our gardens.
It's that time of year. Leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, and the first impactful frost is on it's way in western Massachusetts.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said you may want to bundle up.
"With clear skies tonight, the wind diminishing, and the cold air mass in place, the temperatures have the potential to fall to around 32 degrees, if not colder, which could lead to widespread frost and maybe even freeze conditions," Brown explained.
Because of these conditions, Brown said we may even experience a frost that can kill parts of nature we see around us.
John Bober with Sixteen Acres Garden Center told Western Mass News it's important to take action before the frost comes, especially with certain plants.
"I'd be concerned about if there's anything with full leaves that are still in full flower right now, some plants like hydrangeas and Rose of Sharon may be still fully blooming," Bober explained.
Bober said it's important to make sure you take the simple steps today in order to keep your plants protected.
"Your biggest thing is putting covers on any plants you're concerned about the flowers being damaged on. Because the frost, if it settles around in the flowers, they'll probably start turning brown on it prematurely," Bober added.
Local resident John Spindle said he's already on it.
"I have some indoor plants that I do have outside. I will probably bring them in. I don't want to temp fate with those," Spindle said.
While the wind may have blown over some plants earlier on Friday, that will calm down as the frost sets in overnight.
