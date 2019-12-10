Online shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, hoping those orders come in on time for the holidays.
However, there are also thieves waiting around to steal those gifts right from your property.
It's the season of giving and receiving, but some thieves are trying to ruin Christmas.
"'Porch pirates' are definitely an issue. It's something that's happening more and more regularly," said Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth.
Western Mass News obtained video from a Springfield resident, who fell victim to a 'porch pirate' last week. You can see the suspected thief took the package right off the person's property.
However, while so-called 'porch pirates' are out there, you can still protect yourself.
"Taking some type of steps to proactively prevent it is definitely worth the while if you're going to be doing a lot of online shopping," Farnsworth added.
Farnsworth told Western Mass News that having a plan with neighbors or using a lockbox could prevent this from ever happening to you. He also says home security cameras are helping police to track down suspects in a growing number of cases.
"It gives us a picture of the person, the vehicle, and it helps the detective work on it and if someone is doing here, they are doing it elsewhere. These detectives talk to each other. It's a network," Farnsworth noted.
Even if you do have a security camera, you can always have your packages delivered to your workplace.
In addition to you taking all the right steps, police and even delivery drivers are also on high-alert.
"In particular, our UPS driver delivers here and he's being so for a long time, so we tell the drivers if you see anything, please, we'd rather have you calling 911 beforehand if you see someone following and they are pretty good. We'd rather get a patrol out there to deter it then investigating something down the road," Farnsworth said.
If you do fall victim, Farnsworth suggested you file a police report immediately.
"Larceny over and under is $1,200 - the change from a misdemeanor to a felony - but this time of year, you want nothing," Farnsworth noted.
