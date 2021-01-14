SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker confirmed Massachusetts National Guard members expected to join the effort to provide more protection ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next Wednesday. This announcement comes after last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The people Western Mass News spoke with Thursday night said this year's Inauguration Day will be like nothing the nation has ever seen before.
"The world is watching us, and they're going to be paying real close attention next Wednesday to see if we have [an] orderly transition of power," said Massachusetts State Senator John Velis.
Ahead of next week's inauguration, the governor confirmed that 500 members of the state's National Guard will be sent to Washington D.C. to provide more security to the nation's capital.
In all, there will be nearly 20,000 national guard troops deployed to the capitol. Retired American International College international business Professor Gary Lefort said it is necessary for this year's environment.
"You generally don't see a physical presence unless there's the danger of national security, for example, or the local community is unable to control a situation that can suddenly evolve, as in the case of what happened on January 6, last week," he explained.
U.S. Army Reservist John Velis told Western Mass News that while it is an honor for these troops to be called up for the inauguration, make no mistake it is a risk.
"It's usually a situation where you could be put in harm's way. You likely will be put in harm's way," he noted. "Anytime you're called up, you're nervous, and they've got family, they've got friends."
Lefort said while President-elect Biden expected to be sworn in at the west-front side of the U.S. Capitol, as usual, there will still be a challenge to protect the ceremony against those who want to cause havoc.
"A lot of the extremists have, sort of, gone underground. They're not using the traditional means of communications to talk amongst themselves as to what their plans are," he said.
Ultimately both Lefort and Velis said they have confidence the inauguration will be safe.
"I think the nation will be in good hands. The capital will be in good hands that day," Velis added.
Lefort told us President Trump's second impeachment could lead to more violence, and the governor is making the right decision to activate hundreds of National Guard members.
