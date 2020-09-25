SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protests across the country are happening Friday and throughout the weekend for Breonna Taylor, who was killed at the hands of police officers in Louisville, KY, but none of them charged.
Right now in Springfield, a demonstration is underway in Court Square.
Throughout this protest, speakers have read the names of people of color who have lost their lives to police brutality.
This protest began several hours ago and it has been peaceful for the most part. Springfield police officers, in cruisers, are on stand-by and monitoring the protest.
Similar to protests held after the killing of George Floyd, these demonstrators are calling for change and they're speaking out about how for them the outcome of the Taylor case, in their eyes, was justice not served.
“I think it's disgusting that walls, neighbors, were defended first and Breonna Taylor was discarded like a piece of meat on the side of the road and to me, that’s disgusting. I can’t accept it. No one should accept it. We do not accept it,” said organizer Karlos Reyes.
Victoria Rolon of Springfield added, “I’m here to raise awareness on things like our court systems. We need to go after our attorney generals. We need to go after our das. We need to start asking and direct our emails to our Supreme Court justices.”
Today’s protest is set to go on until 5:30 p.m.
Folks are staying socially distant and wearing face coverings.
