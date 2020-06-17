NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A protest is underway in Northampton at Pulaski Park, where people are calling for a 50 percent cut to the police budget proposed by the mayor.
The protesters' goal of this 50 percent budget cut is to follow in the footsteps of Minneapolis.
They say they want to take steps towards abolishing the Northampton Police Department.
This rally is taking place a day before the Northampton City Council is expected to vote on their budget and part of that includes $6 million in funding for the police department.
Other calls for cutting police budgets and reforming policing practices are happening around the country and here in western Mass. following the death of George Floyd.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers of this event about why they are taking this stand.
"This is a city without much violent crime and I think that the money they're getting, the multitude of money they're getting, can be reinvested into different areas of the community that can benefit from it," said Northampton protest organizer, Jasmine Sinclair.
Western Mass News also reached out to Police Chief Jody Kasper about the calls for cutting the department's budget in half, but she has declined to comment.
