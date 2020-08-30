HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protesters gathered Sunday outside of the Huntington Country Store demanding change to some language posted online.
Organizers said the owners of the store are using what they call racist language on their website and on posters in their store by referring to the the coronavirus as the 'China virus.'
They added that this language puts Asian and Asian American people at risk.
Western Mass News spoke with two of the organizers of the event, who told us what their goal was and why they were disappointed with the reaction.
"We were simply asking them to choose language that wasn't harmful and racist and didn't sell a narrative that the Trump administration is using that is resulting in harm to Asian people. We had a letter with us and we tried to go to the country store, to the Huntington Country Store, and ask them to receive the letter and we were met with some of their supporters who were quite intimidating, standing in front of the door, barring access, and three state troopers who told us that we had to leave," said organizer Ali Wicks-Lim.
Western Mass News also spoke to one counter-protester, who shared, with us, her view.
"We heard that people were upset with the Huntington Country Store because of a term on their website...the 'China coronavirus' and we heard they were going to protest. They have been harassing them, so we wanted to come out and just support the store," said Marie Fisk from Huntington.
Fisk added that they wanted to let the business know they are not alone and she does not think that term was meant in a malicious way.
