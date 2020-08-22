NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday in Northampton, people gathered outside the post office to fight for the United State's Postal Service.
Demonstrators held signs and chanted while demanding officials to stop the slowdown policies introduced by United States Postmaster General Louis Dejoy.
Western Mass News spoke with the organizer, Debby Pastrich-Klemer, of the event to find out why this is so important to residents.
"It's just been terrifying what's been happening with the post offices, and especially in rural areas where people are so dependent on their mail, their medications, their packages," she said. "This is taking away our democracy. This is another step that Trump's doing to steal the election and take away our rights."
She said she hopes to see Dejoy reverse what he's done and bring back the machines and mailboxes that are gone.
