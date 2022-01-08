NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Demonstrators gathered to show their opposition to Northampton’s proposed vaccine mandate for certain business.
Demonstrators told Western Mass News us they’re pushing for one thing: the right to choose.
“It is everyone's right to choose what goes in their body,” explained protestors.
On Saturday – people from northampton and surrounding towns took to the streets to raise their voice. this comes as the city’s board of health is considering a vaccine mandate for indoor dining, fitness, and sports and entertainment venues.
“In my mind, I don’t think that's right. I think a human needs to eat,” explained Billy Park of Hug it out America.
Park organized Saturday’s rally. He said the goal of his group is to find common ground through shared humanity.
“No matter what differences we have, The commonality of our humanity eclipses all those differences…When they come up with a term like "anti-vaxxer", the goal is to de-humanize and de-value,” said Park.
If passed, the proposed rule would require customers to show proof of vaccination if they want to enter any of the affected businesses, something demonstrators say they're against.
“I come here to shop and to dine on a regular basis and I will not be coming here if this vaccine passport system is passed by the city of Northampton,” said Jed Stamas of Easthampton.
We caught up with Jed Stamas, who said he thinks the mandate would go against human rights.
“Many of the people here are also parents. we are opposed to forcing the vaccine on children…That violates basic medical ethics of informed consent,” explained Stamas.
Western Mass News reached out to the city’s Board of Health for a statement. Public Health director Meredith O’Leary tells us in part quote:
“In the past 14 days, Northampton has had 537 new cases of COVID-19 reported. To add perspective, this is 20% of our total reported tests to date, and this data does not include home tests which are not reported to the state. “
She goes on to say –
“Based on current transmission risk, It is reasonable to expect to be exposed and get sick if not taking every precaution. If you are not vaccinated, You could get very sick. “
Park said while he’s not against people getting the vaccine, it comes down to one thing.
“I am actually vaccinated, and I believe in the vaccine...But more than anything, I believe in the right for every American to choose whether to roll up their sleeve or not, and that is why I'm here, to stand up for those people,” said Park,
No decision has been made yet on the mandate. The Board of Health will meet again on Thursday to look at the city’s COVID-19 data, review the city’s mask mandate, and discuss the possibility for any other short-term public health measures that may help reduce the spread of the virus.
(1) comment
You don't want to get vaccinated, that's fine. You sign a document that if stricken with covid you alone are responsible for all costs incurred - you will not be given any assistance using public money. That would make it okay with me and probably a lot of,others. Give you an easier sell for your position. Just a suggestion . . .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.