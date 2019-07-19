HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A protest is wrapping up outside City Hall in Holyoke.
Dozens of people have gathered to draw attention to the unrest in Puerto Rico.
A big crowd of people was seen holding up Puerto Rican flags, all to support people who live in Puerto Rico, demanding that the governor of Puerto Rico resign.
This protest came after a leaked chat room that included the governor, Ricardo Rossello, and eleven other people had written profane, homophobic, sexist comments, mocking the victims of Hurricane Maria.
Since the leaks, protestors have filled the streets in Puerto Rico and other parts of the country calling for the governor to resign.
Hurricane Maria devastated the island back in 2017.
The storm wiped out power for months, damaging 90% of homes and infrastructures across much of the island.
Western Mass News spoke with Cynthia Espinosa, who organized the event.
She says it was important to bring the Puerto Rican community in Holyoke together.
"Holyoke has the largest Puerto Ricans outside of the island, so, for us, it makes sense to come together, to bring the community together, to educate others...but also be in solidarity with Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico who are fighting the good fight and try to get the governor out," Cynthia Espinosa, Program Manager at Nueva Esperanza, tells us.
Just this month, the F.B.I. has arrested two of the governor's former top officials on fraud charges.
The governor's administration has also been criticized for spending government funds after Hurricane Maria hit.
