HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center has announced the sale of their behavioral health facility in Holyoke.
It was announced Wednesday that Health Partners New England has acquired Providence Behavioral Health Hospital effective today.
Health Partners New England will operate the facility under a new name - MiraVista Behavioral Health - and will continue acute treatment services (detoxification), clinical stabilization services (post-detoxification), and outpatient services including court-ordered services, the opioid treatment program, and the intensive outpatient program without any service interruption.
Health Partners New England is also working with the state to be licensed for up to 84 inpatient psychiatric beds.
“The opening of MiraVista comes at a crucial time, when mental health treatment and substance use disorder treatment is at a severe shortage in Western Massachusetts and demand is high state-wide...Our team will deliver state-of-the-art behavioral health care to children, adolescents and adults in a community in immediate need of new beds," ,” said Health Partners New England founder and CEO Dr. Michael Krupa in a statement.
Mary Orr, spokesperson for Mercy, said that the hospital will help colleagues impacted by the sale, including transfers within Trinity Health Of New England, benefits for employment loss, and referrals for educational opportunities and alternative employment. They will also work with MiraVista with those employees who may seek employment there.
Health Partners New England said that they expect to employ approximately 200 people.
Brightside for Families and Children will continue to operate as part of Trinity Health Of New England and Mercy Medical Center and will have offices at the Holyoke site through a lease with Health Partners New England.
