HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Inpatient psychiatric services will soon end at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.
A statement from the hospital, which is part of Mercy Medical Center, indicated that they have notified the state's Department of Public Health that they they intend to discontinue those services - including pediatric, adult, and geriatric - as of June 30, 2020.
They cited "serious psychiatrist shortages that will prevent its future ability to provide safe, quality care" as the reason behind the move.
Providence Hospital is licensed for 74 inpatient beds, but has regularly operated at less than 60 beds over the last two years because of "persistent provider shortages that have now become critical," the statement added.
Efforts are underway to help patients have access to timely psychiatric care, as well as to help impacted employees transition to new positions.
Substance use disorder services - including detoxification, post-detoxification, and outpatient substance use disorder services - will continue at Providence Hospital.
Mercy plans to consolidate its methadone clinic on Mill Street in Springfield into its Holyoke clinic by June 30, which was indicated to state officials in a separate filing.
"All patients will have individual meetings to ensure a smooth transition of care," the statement said.
