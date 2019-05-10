CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people are suffering from severe allergies this season, but you're not alone.
"Red skin," veterinarian Dr. Bonnie Smith tells us. "Red, infected ears, nasty things, kind of all bundled up together."
Animals are experiencing seasonal allergies too, and veterinarian Dr. Bonnie Smith from the Westover Animal Clinic tells Western Mass News they've seen an influx in visits just this week.
"April was rainy for the whole month," continued Dr. Smith. "The pollen levels were down this week. The sun and beautiful weather, the pollen levels are skyrocketing right now."
Wayne Taslitt was in the office Friday for a regular checkup but says his dog, Ella, has been experiencing allergy symptoms.
"She sneezes a bit more than we're used to seeing," Taslitt tells us.
Same with Amy Matthieu’s dog, Echo.
"The last few days," stated Matthieu. 'She's been very itchy. There must be some pollen out there that's affecting her."
You should keep an eye out to see if your pet experiences the following symptoms:
- Sneezing
- Watery or red eyes
- Coughing
- Wheezing
- Facial pain
- Skin rashes
It's possible they have an allergy.
For seasonal allergies, Dr. Smith says these are most common.
"Ear infections, and," says Dr. Smith. "Licking of the feet or extreme itchiness."
Not treating them can lead to a serious infection.
For pet owners that notice their animals are experiencing symptoms, you might be surprised at how you can treat them.
It turns out over the counter medications, like Benadryl, Zyrtec, and Claritin, are all good to go to treating your pet.
Just be careful about the dosage.
Twenty-five mgs. of Benadryl is good for a twenty-five-pound dog.
For animals taking Claritin or Zyrtec, you only need to give about a fourth of that pill for the same weight.
That's because Claritin and Zyrtec are stronger medications, but alternate treatment may be necessary if reactions are more severe.
Amy’s cat, Luke, also has allergies, but his are non-seasonal.
"He will lick the hair off his belly, and," added Matthieu. "His hindlegs until he's bald."
Non-seasonal allergies need different treatments though, so Dr. Smith recommends taking a trip to the vet to determine if it's your furry friend's diet or the weather causing these reactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.