SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we begin the new year, there are things you might be feeling sad about, such as the ongoing pandemic.
In addition to the end of the holiday season and the cold, dark winter months might have you feeling even more down.
It’s that time of year when the holidays have come to an end, leaving just the winter chill and shortened daylight hours.
If you feel your mood changing with the seasons, health experts said you may be suffering from ‘SAD’ - or Seasonal Affective Disorder - which is a type of depression.
You might know it as the winter blues.
“Some people just kind of get through their day like it’s not such a big deal. Some people notice it’s much more significantly impairing, and it really makes it hard for them to function at work or at home or at school,” said Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Health.
That’s why Western Mass News spoke with Anfang, who said the shorter days trigger changes in our bodies in terms of our sensitivity to light.
“I often liken it to a little bit like hibernation, you know, the way that an animal might hibernate, so people tend to sort of hunker down, they lose energy, they might eat more, they might crave carbohydrates…things like that,” Anfang noted.
‘SAD’ typically starts in November or December and could last through the spring once the sun starts sticking round a little longer again after the daylight savings switch.
If you’re feeling this way, you’re not alone. Anfang said studies show 10 to 15 percent of the population struggles with some level of ‘SAD.’
“With COVID, it wouldn't surprise me if that number was elevated,” Anfang said.
While it’s not as easy to pick up and head somewhere warm and sunny for a little while because of the pandemic, there are other ways to help boost your mood like exercising outside in natural light.
Also, Anfang said you can buy an artificial FDA-approved light designed specifically for ‘SAD’ called light boxes, which you sit in front of for a half hour or so every day to restore the normal rhythms in your body.
“If you are feeling like you’re down and it’s impairing your functioning, you can’t work or study, you’re not doing well at home, by all means, speak with your primary care provider because no one needs to suffer in silence and help is available,” Anfang explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.