WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As coronavirus continues to spread, more public events are being canceled with the latest being the St. Patrick's Parade in Holyoke.
After this major announcement, many local businesses that depend on Saint Patrick's festivities in western Mass are beginning to worry.
Western Mass News spoke with Anthony Boido, president of the local event company, TNT Rentals on how the cancellations will impact their business.
"We have had a few events canceled due to the virus going around," Boido said.
Boido owns TNT Rental's in West Springfield and he told Western Mass News that over the past few weeks his business has seen 4 event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.
"I really thought it would be a one time deal one cancellation I really didn't think anything of it. Then number two number three then we saw hey people are really stopping what they are doing," Boido said.
And as cancellations kept rolling in, his worry was that the next on the list could be the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
"If we had a full St. Patrick's Day cancel it would be a tough one to lose it really would," Boido noted.
That’s why after the city's major announcement that they are canceling the parade and road race, he picked up the phone to find out his clients' plans.
"They said even if they cancel...the events will be on for them," Boido noted.
Good news considering this is one of the first events for his business following the slow winter months.
"Its really impacting our business in the wintertime. We rely on these winter rentals and its hard to lose them," Boido explained.
But the real question is...will the coronavirus continue to impact business into the summer months?
"Percentage-wise, we do 90% of our business from May until October," Boido said.
That's why Boido is trying to stay positive, and hope that the outbreak calms quickly.
"I think now that we are going into the warmer weather, I think people will want to get out. I think it's just the hype right now. Once nice weather hits people won't want to stop living life," Boido noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.