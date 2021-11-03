Jerry Remy NESN MGN 103121

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Jerry Remy / Twitter)

WALTHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of Jerry Remy is inviting the public to pay their respects to the Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime Sox broadcaster.

The team said that those who would like honor Remy's life and legacy may do so on Thursday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco and Sons Memorial at 773 Moody Street in Waltham.

A private gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, November 5.

The team noted that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Remy's memory to:

  • Mass. General Cancer Center
  • 55 Fruit Street
  • Boston, MA 02114

Donations can also be made to:

  • Dana Farber Jimmy Fund
  • 450 Brookline Avenue 
  • Boston, MA 02215

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.