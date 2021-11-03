WALTHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of Jerry Remy is inviting the public to pay their respects to the Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime Sox broadcaster.
The team said that those who would like honor Remy's life and legacy may do so on Thursday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco and Sons Memorial at 773 Moody Street in Waltham.
A private gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, November 5.
The team noted that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Remy's memory to:
- Mass. General Cancer Center
- 55 Fruit Street
- Boston, MA 02114
Donations can also be made to:
- Dana Farber Jimmy Fund
- 450 Brookline Avenue
- Boston, MA 02215
