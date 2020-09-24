BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT is hosting a virtual public information meeting on the statewide exit renumbering project.
The project is converting all existing exit numbers on highways to a milepost-based numbering system.
The public meeting, which is being held Thursday night, will be focused on the construction schedule. The project team will also be available to answer questions.
Construction is scheduled to begin on the project in mid-October and is expected to end in the summer of 2021.
Thursday's meeting will focus on these specific corridors:
• State Route 3
• State Route 24
• State Route 25
• State Route 128
• State Route 140
• U.S. Route 3
• U.S. Route 6
• Interstate 93
• Interstate 95
• Interstate 195
• Interstate 295
Public meetings covering the rest of the impacted corridors will be scheduled throughout the fall.
Thursday night's meeting is being held at 6:30PM. The meeting link is available through registration.
