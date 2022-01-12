SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Public skating at Cyr Arena in Springfield has been canceled for the next two weekends.
The city's Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management announced the decision on Wednesday.
They said that public skating at Cyr Arena will be canceled this weekend and next weekend out of an abundance of caution and due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.
We're told they are going to continue to reassess the situation in order to determine when public skating can return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.