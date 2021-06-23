SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Supporters of a proposed Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a drivers’ license in the Bay State hope the fourth time is a charm.
The measure has been re-introduced and public testimony is underway at the statehouse.
Members of the Legislature's Transportation Committee are revisiting the 'Work and Family Mobility Act’ in Boston Wednesday afternoon. One local group of supporters in western Mass. is confident that after two years of campaigning, the bill may finally have the traction to be passed into law.
“If I get pulled over, I’m only worried about if I get a ticket. Not if I’ll ever get to see my family again,” State Senator Brendan Crighton said.
Senator Crighton is one of many state officials expressing their support of the work and family mobility act at the joint committee on transportation hearing.
If passed, it would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a drivers’ license. 16 other states have passed similar bills, including Connecticut, Vermont, and New York.
Boston Mayor Kim Janey cited the impact on hit and runs in these states.
“Connecticut and California have seen a notable reduction in hit and runs and a steep decline in the number of people found guilty of driving without a license,” Janey said.
and State Senator Adam Gomez acknowledged the potential economic impact statewide.
“Newly licensed drivers are likely to generate an additional $5 million in additional tax revenues,” Sen. Gomez said.
Also in support, Andrea Schmid, the co. director and organizer of the Pioneer Valley Workers’ Center, one of the organizations testifying at Wednesday's public hearing. she told us the pandemic has significantly impacted undocumented immigrants.
“Undocumented folks did not stop working. they needed to continue to make a living," Schmid said. She also told Western Mass News the lack of public transportation in western Mass makes it especially hard for these people.
“We get a lot of requests to coordinate rides for members and people in the community who need to go to doctors' appointments, who need to take their children to doctors' appointments,” Schmid said.
And although the bill has been presented, and passed through the transportation committee before, she is optimistic about full passage this year, with more than 140 western Massachusetts businesses signing on in support.
“They’ve acknowledged that driver's licenses are vital for their own businesses to continue to flourish and for their workers to have good lives,” Schmid said.
If the bill passes through the transportation committee, it would move to the house and senate. If vetoed by Governor Charlie Baker, the house could override the veto with a majority vote. Western Mass News will keep you updated as the situation develops.
