SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials will hold their 32nd annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony on the steps of City Hall Monday afternoon.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi will join Ward 1 City Councilor Sgt. Gumersindo Gomez, and State Senator Adam Gomez to kick off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month.
Senator Adam Gomez is expected to recognize local Puerto Rican businesses and organizations for their commitment and dedication to the Springfield community.
The flag raising ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon.
