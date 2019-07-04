AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the past two weeks, water testing has been going on at Puffer's Pond in Amherst.
Just in time for the Fourth of July, the beaches and water were cleared for swimmers.
On June 24, Puffer's Pond was closed for recreational activities due to a water sample taken there that found higher than normal levels of E.coli in the pond.
This past Monday, another sample taken.
The findings showing that levels had returned to normal.
When news crew arrived dozens were already getting wet, a few on the beach willing to chat with Western Mass News about the situation.
12-year-old Shanelle Mojica explained the process of getting back in the pond.
"First I pumped my donut," Mojica said.
Then she decided to jump in.
When asked whether she's afraid to jump in, Mojica told Western Mass News there is no fear towards the pond.
But really you should really call her fearless.
"When you first get in it's a little cold. Then it gets warm," Mojica explained.
Riza Morel, who was visiting from the Dominican Republic said you gotta be like the ones who spoke with us, fearless.
"You cannot be afraid," Morel said.
