AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- People in Massachusetts are getting ready to grab their sunblock and head to the beach on Memorial Day.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced all state beaches will be open on Monday, but they come with restrictions.
Under those guidelines, people still have to wear a mask if they can’t socially distance unless they are swimming.
Memorial Day weekend is the official kick-off of summer, state beaches can soon open up for sun lovers to enjoy, but the fun in the sun comes with restrictions due to COVID-19, under Baker's phase one of the reopening plan.
While on a beach chair or towel, groups of people must be 12 feet apart.
A maximum of 10 people are allowed together in a group.
While state beaches will be open, Western Mass News has learned a popular local hot spot -- Puffers Pond in Amherst -- will still be closed.
“This weekend, there will be a police presence there the entire weekend on the beach, so we will be strongly discouraging and prohibiting people from gathering on beaches,”’ said Dave Ziomek, assistant town manager.
Ziomek spoke to Western Mass News over the phone, and said the town is still working out the details of how to open the pond for people to stay safe.
“The governor does in his guidance documents indicate the requirement that parties be at least 12 feet apart on beaches so we will be looking at parking and portable restrooms and then how to keep people safe on the beach,” he said.
Although people won’t be able to layout at Puffers Pond just yet, Ziomek had other advice.
“People can fish there, they can hike through, but we are not allowing people to lay out towels and make a day of it at Puffers,” he said.
As of now the town manager said a tentative date for reopening the pond has not yet been set.
(0) comments
