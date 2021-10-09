LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- St. Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow kicked off fall Saturday with their annual Pumpkins & Pets event.
Pumpkins, baked goods, and lunch were available for purchase.
This year’s event included craft vendors, themed basket raffles, glitter tattoos, and the signature activity, blessing of the pets by Reverend Charlotte LaForest, rector of St. Andrew’s.
The church holds this event every year to celebrate both the start of fall and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals.
“So in his name, we bless animals and give God thanks for their presence in our lives and the joy they bring to us,” LaForest said.
The event was open to the public, and families from the area community were welcome to attend and bring their pets or stuffed animals for a blessing. Participants were expected to observe safe social distancing practices and wear masks.
