SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's that time of year when folks pick out their perfectly plump pumpkins to decorate their homes.
This year, things are different.
"We've been farming now for probably thirty years, and," said co-owner of Blossoming Acres Putnam Farms Jeff Bober. "This is the worst year we've ever seen."
Pumpkins in western Massachusetts have seen better days.
Farmers say the Fall crop is suffering this season due to extreme weather conditions.
Local farmer Jeff Bober says he started planting in June in order to avoid this situation, but the weather this year did not make farming easy.
"A lot of stuff just didn't germinate, because," continued Bober. "It was too dry. Then, it was too wet...too hot. It's just all over the board. At least when it's dry, you can irrigate if you have a source. When it's wet, there's nothing you can do. You just lose it."
Bober tells Western Mass News only 5% of his pumpkins can be sold this year, compared to last year's 90%.
He says farmers work hard, year-round, to make a profit, and it's discouraging to see crops fail.
"You're working extra hours to move irrigation pipes," stated Bober. "Then, you're working extra hours slugging through mud just to find something to pick so it's just horrible."
Farmers say, if you're going to buy a pumpkin, do it sooner rather than later, and pay attention to the pumpkin that you're picking out.
If you can poke your finger through it, it's not one you'd want to buy.
If you do purchase a pumpkin, you may be wondering when is the best time to carve out your pumpkin.
"Always wait on the carving," said Bober. "As soon as you carve it, you have about a one-week window before the whole pumpkin collapses."
