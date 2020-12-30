SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of puppies in Springfield stolen and recovered, but now one of them is battling health problems officials believe could be due to the early separation from her mother while stolen.
As the new owners struggle to pay medical bills, the family is also refusing to give up on their new pup.
The dog, Matilda, is the Alvarez Family's newest addition that joined them on Christmas morning.
She is also one of the four bulldog puppies that were stolen in a home invasion back on December 13, making the reality of this Christmas morning moment one her mom, Rosa, wasn't sure would happen.
"It was an emotional day when we found Matilda," she explained. "We thought, 'Wow, we’re going to have our puppy back she’s back!' Now, we’re just dealing with this."
Just hours after this happy moment, Matilda began to show signs of illness, whimpering, and crying uncontrollably.
"Just the way her face looked. Her eyes were droopy, and she just looked sad," she said. "So I called the vet, and over the phone, the vet immediately told me we had to bring her in."
After seeing both a vet and animal neurologist, who later prescribed an MRI, they diagnosed Matilda with a specific bacterial infection impacting her spinal cord.
The good news is, it's not a genetic condition, and she will recover. But the likelihood of her developing this infection while separated from her mother at only four weeks is high.
"They were in a home with cats, and being fed cat food apparently," Rosa added. "They weren’t being taken care of the way they should’ve been with their mom."
The breeder has agreed to refund the money for Matilda, but as for the owners, the Alvarez Family is responsible for paying for roughly $6,000 in medical expenses.
"Sorry, I’m trying not to get emotional, but to give the love that she deserves and giving her a chance to live because she’s just so tiny, and they say all dogs go to heaven, but Matilda is not ready for heaven! She’s ready to come home and be with us," Rosa said.
If anyone is interested in helping, click here to visit the GoFundMe page that is set up to help with medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.