CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A puppy was killed and then dumped on a dirt road in Chicopee.
The dog's injuries show significant head trauma.
With the help of Chicopee Police, the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
Western Mass News warns the details of this story may be disturbing to some viewers.
“Because of the age of this puppy and the injury, we're considering this an especially heinous crime,” Animal Control Supervisor Hanna Orenstein said.
An animal control officer from TJO in Springfield responded to a call on Friday night of a deceased German shepherd puppy dumped on a dirt access road off of Goodwin Street in Chicopee.
“We removed the dog from the scene, and during an exam, our vet discovered the puppy had a fractured skull and fractured jaw,” Orenstein said.
Orenstein said after doing a necropsy, the puppy does not show injuries consistent with being hit by a car.
“At this point, there was blunt force trauma to the head, and this was intentionally inflected by an owner or caretaker of the dog,” she said.
Area surveillance footage is not showing any leads, and now the shelter is asking for the public's help in identifying who may be responsible for killing the puppy.
“If they know someone who may have owned or acquired a German shepherd puppy that they no longer have to please contact us, and we'll look into any leads,” Orenstein said.
A $1,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest or conviction.
“Animal cruelty charges are a felony in Massachusetts, so they can face fines or even jail time for a crime like this,” Orenstein said.
Chicopee police also responded to that scene, and TJO said tonight any information will be turned over to their department.
Those with any information are asked to call TJO at 413-781-1484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.