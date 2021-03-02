SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the vaccine rollout continues across the state, one population feels forgotten.
“I’m calling to find out how a house-bound person is going to get the vaccine,” said Louise from Southwick, who left a message on our Vaccine Authority hotline.
We received several calls to our Vaccine Authority hotline, like Louise’s, a home-bound individual still waiting to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
“How is this going to happen so I can get vaccinated?” Louis asked.
While there's no concrete plan to accommodate homebound individuals, state officials are actively working on it. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a $4.7 million investment for vaccine equity.
“This will include multilingual vaccine awareness events, services to help people navigate logistical barriers to the vaccine, especially people who are homebound or otherwise unable to get to a particular location, and others who might find certain kinds of challenges in front of them that need to be dealt with,” Baker explained.
The initiative will support and coordinate efforts in the 20-hardest hit communities to focus on communities of color, homebound seniors, disabled individuals, and other hard-to-reach populations.
“Help us find those folks and we’ll get you the vaccines you need to get them vaccinated,” Baker added
Executive director of Greater Springfield Senior Services Jill Keough told Western Mass News they've received requests for home-vaccine services too.
“You have not been forgotten. I know it may feel that way. It’s taking longer than all of us want it to take, but they will get you. It’s a complex problem, it’s a supply problem. There’s a refrigeration problem,” Keough said.
The Commonwealth Care Alliance and Boston Medical Center are offering in-home vaccinations to residents out east, but there's no word yet on when similar services will be available in western Massachusetts.
“I’m really hopeful to hear some good news in the very near future because we want to get people answers…Let’s face it, we’re all hearing that the vaccine is part of the solution and so they want to be part of the solution,” Keough added.
Greater Springfield Senior Services has provided support and resources to older residents since the pandemic began, helping with vaccine sign-ups and volunteering at vaccine sites. They can be reached at 413-781-8800.
