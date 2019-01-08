SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All of us have a childhood memory of Dr. Seuss, whether it's reading his books or seeing them come to life on the big screen.
Now, Springfield Museums is trying to continue his legacy wherever you go with The Cat in the Hat in tow.
The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield attracts people from all over the world, including the Davies family from the U.K.
"Been here for a couple weeks and main reason, of course, for stopping in Springfield is to come see the Dr. Seuss museum," said Phillip Davies.
Phillip told Western Mass News his dad used to read him the books.
"It's a big thing for me. I've always really liked it. It's one of the things that I wanted to share with her as well," Phillip Davies added.
Cara Davies said, "For me, it's more of the movies. I never read the books as a kid, but I used to work with children and there was a lot of the books, so we used to sit and read them, but personally movies for me."
Now, the Springfield Museums is looking to continue the famous author's legacy with a Massachusetts license plate.
"Once we get 750 people to sign up for the license plate, we will be able to print the license plates and we're very excited because it had an imagine of the beloved Cat and the Hat character. I think this is something that this is something people in Springfield feel community pride and Dr. Seuss is our hometown hero," said Kay Simpson with Springfield Museums.
For information on how to sign up for a Dr. Seuss license plate, CLICK HERE.
