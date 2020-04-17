(AP) -- Three candidates hoping to get their names on the Massachusetts ballot this fall are asking the state’s highest court to ease signature gathering requirements.
The declaration of a state of emergency by Gov. Charlie Baker makes it virtually impossible to go door-to-door to gather the needed signatures, the candidates argued. The Supreme Judicial Court held a hearing by phone Thursday.
The court could decide to reduce the number of needed signatures, allow electronic signatures, extend the deadline or determine any candidate who made a good faith effort to collect signatures be allowed on the ballot.
The state Senate approved a bill Thursday that would lower the signature threshold for U.S. Senate candidates from 10,000 to 5,000 signatures and for U.S. House candidates from 2,000 to 1,000 signatures. The House has yet to act.
