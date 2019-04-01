SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you drive by the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Springfield, you might notice a lot of work being done.
Since September, juniors and seniors from Putnam Vocational Technical Academy have been busy sawing, drilling, and fixing up the Springfield barracks.
"We've been working hard since September around here," said Putnam junior Neil Perez.
State Police teamed up with the school to help give students a hands-on learning experience.
"It's fantastic. It's actually kind of breathed new life back into this place. People that work here or stop in come in and they're just blown away by what the school has done for us and how much more usable we've made the space. We made a great connection with them. They know everybody, it's high fives. It's good see them as they progress," said Mass. State Police Lt. Jon Provost.
From knocking down walls to ripping up floors, the students have redone the report room and locker room, as well as built the state police a new gym space.
"It's been awesome. The policemen are really good. They donated some gear. It's been a pleasure working with them. They're awesome guys," Perez added.
It's not just inside that has been remodeled. Outside, the students used their carpentry skills to build a new shed.
"It took some effort and time because like I said we never did anything like this before, so it took some learning, trial and error. Eventually, we got all the measurements right, cut all the pieces right, got it up, and now, we're back here again doing the bottom framing," said Exavier Rivera.
State Police told Western Mass News that this partnership has been a positive experience for the students and their department.
"We've heard from them that they didn't feel that we were very approachable prior and they've made a bunch of friends out of us. They see us more as human beings and it's good for us to see them. It's good for us to see men and women that are really working hard, good spirits, happy to us. That's a welcoming thing," said Provost.
Rivera added, "It's been really cool. We come here and help them out and they support us back."
