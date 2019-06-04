SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of Putnam students, helping improve the State Police barracks in Springfield, were honored by the department on Tuesday for their involvement in the community.
However, there was more to this than fixing up the barracks.
It was a special award for juniors and seniors from Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.
Over the school year, students in HVAC and carpentry were busy sawing, drilling, and fixing up the State Police barracks in Springfield.
Today, they were awarded the troop commander's commendations. It's considered a high honor within the state police for exceptional contributions to the community.
The project was not only a chance to work their trade, but to build relationships with authority.
"The state police men were fun to work with. They're nice people. We became a family," said Putnam junior Anthony Ramos.
Putnam junior Ezekiel Garcia added, "Being able to work around a different environment with the police, I've never been in this kind of environment. It was new for me and I really loved it."
Troopers agreed and told Western Mass News this is an important time.
"We talk a lot about, I say 'You're always welcome back, but you have to come through the front door. You can't come in the back seat of a cruiser.' I think it's important for them to feel comfortable with their police. We're the State Police, but the barracks is right here in the middle of the city, so we do a lot in the community," said State Police Lt. Jon Provost.
"It was amazing to see all the cops and all their work. It was great," said Putnam junior Luis Henriquez.
Some of the improvements made to the barracks included upgrades to the gym and womens locker room.
