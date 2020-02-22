SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The Pioneer Valley Credit Union hosted Baystate's bloodmobile today.
The bloodmobile was at PVCU's Brookdale Drive location in Springfield from 9 to 2 p.m.
Health officials, such as Breanne Ryan said a successful day for them is 30 donors.
"We’re needing all blood types. There’s not one specific type that is more needed than the other," Ryan explained.
Donors received a gift card to Big Y or Dunkin Donuts.
