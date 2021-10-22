SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Senator Eric Lesser discussed the proposed East-West rail, which would provide high-speed train service from Hartford to Springfield to Boston.
An updated ridership estimate was released after the MassDOT's original research did not include riders from Hartford in its data.
Kimberly Robinson, executive director of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, said this two-year, $1 million study was not entirely accurate of the region's ridership and has since provided new numbers.
“There is a 54 percent increase in ridership numbers once you add in trips to Hartford,” Robinson explained.
This proposed rail line is expected to create 30,000 jobs over 30 years and a new way to avoid heavy traffic experienced when traveling across the state - making the trip from Springfield to Boston under two hours.
