SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The PVTA has announced some service changes for Thursday due to the snowstorm.
PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier said that van service will be operating Thursday on a 'Level II Severity' and they will operating life sustaining van trips only.
All other van trips are cancelled.
With regards to bus service, Pelletier explained that the service will also operate at a 'Level II Severity' on Thursday.
Riders should expect delays due to the weather conditions and bus service will operate with the following detours:
- G2 Belmont Street detour
- G3, G5, B6, Chestnut Street detour
- 30 Bypass Valley Medical
- 34/35/36 Orchard Hill & Admissions Center detours
- R41 Mountain Road and HCC detour
- R42 VA Hospital/Leeds detours
- R44 Meadowbrook Apartments, Hampshire Plaza/Florence Heights/Fruit Street detours
- Bus routes that enter shopping centers and mall areas throughout the PVTA service area will bypass these stops if not plowed
- G1 Cannon Circle Detour
- G2 Cottage Street / Dwight Road / Stop & Shop Detour
- G3 Springfield Plaza/ King Westford Circle Detour
- B4 Clyde and Sanderson Street Detour
- G5 Central Street Detour
- B6 Pasco Road
- B7 Independence House / Price Rite Parking Lot Detours
- R10 Western Mass Hospital/ East Mountain View Apartments Detour
- P11 Kids Place/ Dwight Street/ Harrison Avenue Detours
- R14 Pheasant Hill Detour
- P20 Tokeneke Road/ K-Mart Plaza Detour
- P21 Meetinghouse Road Detour
- B23 Kids Place/ HCC/ Soldiers Home Detour
- R24 Holyoke Hospital/ St Kobe-Pulaski Heights Detours
- R29 The Notch Detour/Flats Detour
- 31 South Amherst Detour/Boulders
- 33 Bypass Amity St/University Drive
- 38/39 The Notch Detour
- R42 Williamsburg Detour
- B43 Haigis Mall/ One Way Loop/ Amherst College Detours
- R44 High Street/Nonotuck Street Detour
- 45 Bypass Old Amherst Rd and/or Pelham Rd, Heatherstone Rd., Stony Hill Rd., & Gatehouse Rd.
