HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mountain Farms Mall and the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority have announced that they are returning the B43 bus stop to the mall's property shortly.
They reached the agreement on Saturday afternoon, but are still processing a long-term solution.
The bus will return after improvements of the stop are in place.
In a released statement authorities want customers and employees to know that they understand that utilities like the PVTA are used to access the mall and are now working hard to maintain this benefit for the community.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
