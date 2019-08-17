SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crews were called to a PVTA bus crash this morning in Springfield.
We do know that 2 people on board that bus have been transported to the hospital.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, firefighters were called to the scene at 8:29 a.m. Saturday.
The crash happened in the area of 121 Island Pond Road.
The other vehicle involved was a Lincoln Navigator and Tetreault tells us the driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance as well.
No word how many people were on the PVTA bus at the time of the crash, or if there were any passengers in the Lincoln Navigator.
We've reached out to the Springfield Police Department for information about the conditions of the people who were transported from the scene.
Details about the circumstances surrounding this crash, have not been released yet.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we will pass those details along.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for all the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.