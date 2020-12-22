SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been almost a week since the massive snowstorm.
While the streets are clear, bus stops in western Mass. were still covered in snow, making it dangerous for people to wait for the bus.
It was dark, and many people were waiting for the bus to head home, but it can be very dangerous when these bus stops are not cleared.
“It’s not safe for my wife,” Springfield resident Joseph Roman said.
Roman and his wife Carmen Vazquez rely on public transit in Springfield to get around.
But after a major snowstorm dumped close to a foot or more of snow in western Mass., it made it dangerous for them to wait for the bus.
“It’s not safe mainly for the wheelchairs you know, or the baby carriages, you know, sometimes they have to go on the street cause sometimes it’s too much snow,” Roman said.
According to Springfield city officials, the PVTA was responsible for clearing out bus stops.
However, we reached out to the PVTA. They sent us this statement that said, snow removal is the responsibility of the property owner or municipality. PVTA would be unable to effectively provide snow removal while accomplishing our mission of providing public transportation.
Western Mass News found bus stops off of Piedmont Street, Main Street, and several others that were not cleared so people could wait for the bus safely.
Whether it's the city, the PVTA, or the businesses that these bus stops are out front of, the couple we spoke with said they just want to be able to get to the bus safely.
