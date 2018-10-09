The Department of Transportation is announcing funding for the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.
PVTA has recently cut and reduced routes citing driver shortages and funding.
Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and PVTA officials are making an announcement at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the PVTA lobby in Union Station.
