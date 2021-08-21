SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local bus companies are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Henri.
Peter Pan Bus Lines said that due to the storm, several schedules have been canceled for Sunday, including:
- 5763: 8:30 p.m. from Boston to New York City
- 5657: 7:00 p.m. from New York City to Boston
- 5663: 8:30 p.m. from New York City to Boston
- 8463: 8:30 p.m. from New York City to Philadelphia
- 8563: 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia to New York City
- 8663: 8:30 p.m. New York City to Washington D.C.
- 3561: 8:00 p.m. from Philadelphia to Washington D.C.
- 3661: 8:00 p.m. Philadelphia to Washington D.C.
- 8763: 8:30 p.m. Washington D.C. to New York City
In addition, the PVTA said that riders should "expect travel delays and possible detours" as the storm moves through the region.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
