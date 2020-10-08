SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority says bus riders should expect delays in service Thursday due to Wednesday night's storm.
Power outages and downed trees may cause detours and delays, specifically in Springfield.
PVTA officials tell Western Mass News their main operations base on Cottage Street is currently without power.
They add that they are working on returning to full service as soon as possible.
Service schedules can be found on the PVTA website.
