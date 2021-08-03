SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield Tuesday.
Vaccines will be offered to the public at the PVTA's Administration Office located at 2808 Main Street from 1:30-4 p.m.
According to the PVTA, Curative will be offering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the clinic.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask and are encouraged to pre-register online.
