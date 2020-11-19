SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield fixture is reopen following a multi-million dollar renovation.
On Thursday, city leaders gathered to celebrate the reopening of Pynchon Plaza, which connects Chestnut Street and Dwight Street to helps residents get between the Springfield Museums and downtown.
"I especially want to thank Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito for their continued support and belief in our Springfield. Without their help and state funding, this project would have never moved along the way it did. This brings new life to our downtown area, especially being able to connect our downtown with the world famous Dr. Seuss Museum and our beautiful Quadrangle area. This project completes the total renovation of this park/plaza area where we have already constructed the Springfield Police Departments Metro substation to further enhance the area," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
The plaza renovations also helped the area become fully ADA accessible.
The $4 million project was funded through a $3.5 million state grant, along with $500,000 in city funding.
