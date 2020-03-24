AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Quail Run Estates: Holiday Retirement in Agawam has confirmed one positive COVID-19 case.
Quail Run's communications manager, Alyssa Cerrito told Western Mass News that at the community, heightened protocols have been put into place.
Cerrito also said that residents are currently self-quarantining and the dining room is currently closed, but all meals are still being served in-room.
All common areas at the estate are closed with activities being suspended until further notice.
The general transportation services have also been suspended due to the COVID-19 positive test case.
The identity of the resident who tested positive has not been released and the estate has not confirmed when the individual was tested.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.