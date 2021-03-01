CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shelter-in-place was ordered at Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Monday after a suspicious email was sent to students and faculty.
Police said they took the threat very seriously and sent the school into a shelter-in-place as a precaution.
Western Mass News has obtained that email. Part of it read:
“I have ieds in 10 classrooms when they pick up any noise above 110db they go boom.”
The email went on to say:
“So don’t come near me shoot me if you want boom.”
The Chicopee Police Department was called in just before 12 p.m. Monday.
Officials told Western Mass News that they searched the school along with the Mass. State Police and K-9s and there was no suspicious evidence or items found.
Students were eventually dismissed about 15 minutes earlier than usual.
Police said the incident is under investigation. They are working to figure out who is responsible for this email.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
