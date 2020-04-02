AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Facebook post made questionable claims about COVID-19 and caused a local pizza shop to defend its name.
Agawam police told Western Mass News that a person made an irresponsible and false post.
The pizza shop echoed the police department saying the rumors are just not true.
Nicky’s Pizza went through a potential social media nightmare.
Owners said a woman posted in an Agawam Facebook forum that her husband, who she claims is a construction worker, tested positive for the coronavirus and ordered pizza from the shop. The pizza shop went to Facebook defending their name.
“If they got sick, we would be sick. We would be closed. My sister has a 3-month baby at home. Obviously, we’re super taking precautions,” said Anthony Liquori, owner of Nicky’s Pizza.
On the shop's Facebook post, they say, “Please be aware that Nicky’s Pizza in Agawam has not received a message regarding any customer testing [COVID-19] positive.”
The business' phone was ringing off the hook.
“We probably received about 40 calls, not only asking if we’re going to stay open, but how our personal health was. We told them we’re staying open,” Liquori said.
If any customer or worker they knew of tested positive for the coronavirus, Liquori said they would inform the public.
“We’re here risking our health and our loved ones to help the community get food to them. We would never put anybody at risk, especially our customers that we beloved for 30 years,” he said.
The construction site that the woman claimed her husband works at is the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, which connects Agawam and West Springfield.
Agawam Police told Western Mass News on Thursday that the woman's claim is not true. They also informed the pizza shop those workers don’t buy their lunch.
“From what the police station told me, the workers down at the bridge take their own lunches, and they don’t even leave,” Liquori said.
The Facebook post that was in the Agawam Community Forum was taken down.
