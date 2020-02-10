WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular restaurant in West Springfield has closed its doors suddenly, with no explanation but a piece of paper left on the window.
"You can smell the onions and the hamburgers and everyone seems to love the White Hut. I don't know what happened to them," said George Hanna
Many are saddened after hearing the news that White Hut, their favorite burger spot for more than 80 years, unexpectedly shut its doors last Friday.
"I went to White Hut a lot when I was in high school and that's like 15 years ago, so it's very sad to see it close," added Linsday King
King told Western Mass News that there's nothing that can replace her favorite signature meal.
"The hamburgers, the thin hamburgers, and I'm very picky, so I really liked it there, so it's too bad," King added.
The sudden closing of White Hut not only took costumers by surprise, but also the mayor, who is asking questions himself.
"We don't really know. I don't know why they closed when they did. They didn't let me know on Friday. They didn't let the town know...but I don't know why White Hut decided to close just like that on Friday," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
Despite not hearing anything from the owners himself, Reichelt said rumors have been floating around in relation to the owners' retirement and many are coming to him for answers.
"Tons, tons, it's the question of the weekend. People have come up to me and said 'What's the real story?' I'm like 'I don't know. I wish I knew and would tell you,'" Reichelt explained.
Reichelt told us because the property is privately-owned, they can do whatever they want with it. He said the planning department will continue to reach out, making themselves available.
"We're really going to get involved in the sense of what you can do with it, the best use of it, how you can redevelop it or market it, if they want to come to us and we're more than happy to work with them," Reichelt noted.
As for customers like King, she said she not only feels for the community, but for the employees too.
"Especially employees who worked there for so long, you know, for them to just all the sudden lose their jobs and just for this restaurant to close down, everyone...you know...it's a known name around here in western Massachusetts, White Hut," King said.
