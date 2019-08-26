AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the number of EEE cases growing, there are many questions.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced yesterday, the state's fourth human case, found in a woman in her 50s from Bristol County.
Today, officials confirmed that Laurie Sylvia had died.
This comes just a couple days after a man closer to home - in Franklin County - was exposed to the virus.
Experts said to stay healthy, it's all about prevention.
Steven Rich is the director of the UMass Laboratory of Medical Zoology. He said the news of a Bristol County woman dying after being exposed to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, is sadly not shocking.
"Unfortunately, not a big surprise. It's going to happen periodically. It's going to cause illness in people because the incidents that are going to arise over time is a consequence of how the cycle's maintained," Rich explained.
So far, four human cases have been reported in the Bay State: in Bristol, Franklin, Plymouth, and Worcester Counties.
Dr. Joseph Schmidt with Baystate Medical Center said while it seems like there are a lot of cases, EEE is still a rare disease.
The last time there were human cases reported in Massachusetts was 2013.
"There's only been about 100 cases since they first were able to describe it in Massachusetts in the late 1930's, so it's a rare disease and even people who get exposed to the virus, only a relatively small number of them get sick. Only, like, five out of 100 get the brain inflammation. The bad news is those that do get that get very sick," Schmidt said.
Schmidt told Western Mass News that the timeline of the virus goes as mosquitoes go.
"Usually, it takes sort of a hard frost before the mosquitoes, in general, are done or mostly done for the season, so that's usually the marker of what would be the end of the season, so certainly we're not there yet," Schmidt added.
Rich noted, "DEET is still the number one method for keeping mosquitoes off you. You spray it on your skin and it will keep mosquitoes from coming and biting your skin."
Schmidt said there is no antibiotic or antiviral medicine that treats EEE. If you are exposed, you'd be admitted to the hospital for supportive treatment.
